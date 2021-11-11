Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $117,000 in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

