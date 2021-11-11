Susquehanna Lowers Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $268.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $174.36 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

