SVB Leerink Weighs in on Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn ($4.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.34). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.