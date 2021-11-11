Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.67.

SSREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREF traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. Swiss Re has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

