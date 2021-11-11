Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

SCMWY opened at $55.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

