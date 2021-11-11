Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $10.53 on Major Exchanges

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Swop has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $62,922.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.53 or 0.00016160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00073794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.56 or 0.07235237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,102.98 or 0.99889620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,761,913 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,959 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.