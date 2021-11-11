Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%.
SYNL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Synalloy Company Profile
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
