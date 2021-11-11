Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%.

SYNL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

