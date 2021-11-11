Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.330-$3.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.33-$3.53 EPS.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Get Sysco alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 186.14%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.