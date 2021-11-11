Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $15.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $9,718,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,540,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $7,504,000. Finally, ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $9,315,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBLA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 617,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89. Taboola.com has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

