Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 46,064 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $651,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 1,113,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $357.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

