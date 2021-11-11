Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 70,471 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $978,842.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $357.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

