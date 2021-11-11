Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 70,471 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $978,842.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $357.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.