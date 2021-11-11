Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $357.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $978,842.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,695. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

