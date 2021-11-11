TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.77 ($31.49).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €26.26 ($30.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.87. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

