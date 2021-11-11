Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 16,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.12, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $288,060. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

