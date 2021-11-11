Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Regina Gregory Sells 3,511 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TRGP stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

