Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $158.64 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

