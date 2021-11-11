Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Announces Earnings Results

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TARS opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

