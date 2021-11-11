Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Announces Earnings Results

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TARS opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $63.69.
In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
