TD Securities Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.62.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$61.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$54.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

