TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$33.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.17.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$29.24 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$24.33 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The company has a market cap of C$39.80 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.81.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

