TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

