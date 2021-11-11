TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.
Shares of TEL stock opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93.
In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
