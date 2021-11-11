Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Hits New 1-Year Low at $204.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 685.50 ($8.96), with a volume of 39832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675 ($8.82).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM17. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 753.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 748.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of £894.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

