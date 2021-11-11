TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.00 Million

Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post sales of $785.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.20 million to $789.80 million. TEGNA reported sales of $937.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 1,338,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,795. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.