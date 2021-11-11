Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

Teleflex stock opened at $341.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $338.68 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

