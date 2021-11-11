Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.25. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.83%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

