Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 24.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 163.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,081,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 539.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,240,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,046,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

