TELUS Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $40,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

