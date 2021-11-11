TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $3,991,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 207.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 624,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 421,603 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 45.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 120,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

