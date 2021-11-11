Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 2.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shares dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29). Approximately 65,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 85,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).
TENG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £82.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.
About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
