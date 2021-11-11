Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 2.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shares dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29). Approximately 65,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 85,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

TENG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle purchased 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £20,082.05 ($26,237.33). Also, insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.