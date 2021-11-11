Teresa L. Dick Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,587,000 after buying an additional 219,808 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

