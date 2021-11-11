Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Up 23.5% This Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $168.25 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00217900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00091509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,329,992 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.