The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Earnings Results

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

OTCMKTS WTER traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 3,492,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on The Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

