The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

