The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 1,973 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

