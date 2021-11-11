The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

