The Eastern Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The Eastern has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get The Eastern alerts:

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 2.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Eastern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of The Eastern worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.