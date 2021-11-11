The Eastern Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The Eastern has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 2.21%.
About The Eastern
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.
