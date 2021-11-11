The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.