The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.670 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $554 million-$559 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.92 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.570-$2.590 EPS.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 16,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

