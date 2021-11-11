The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $11.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $11.15 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $40.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $399.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.98. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

