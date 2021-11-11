The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 2360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

