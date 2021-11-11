The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Announces Earnings Results

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $186.40. 2,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,946. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.72.

In other The Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Middleby stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The Middleby worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

