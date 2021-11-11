The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $40.26. The ODP shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 9,483 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.11.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

