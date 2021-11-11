The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $24.33

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $22.70. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 980 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $724.93 million, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 2.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

