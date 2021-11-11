The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,174. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $744.79 million, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 2.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

