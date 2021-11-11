The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $189.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.79 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,041,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,003.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,293,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

