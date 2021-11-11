The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.
Shares of DIS opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.
In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
