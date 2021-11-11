The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.