The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.40 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

