The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The Wendy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 82,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

