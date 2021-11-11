The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 4,891,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.