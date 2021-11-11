The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.
Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 4,891,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.91.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
