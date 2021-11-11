The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,719,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,250. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.