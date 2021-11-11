THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0013

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $525,921.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,561% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

